Selena Gomez Wrote To Her Younger Self For International Women’s Day

Selena Gomez has been at the center of attention lately for all of the alleged drama involving Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey. She even said she was “taking a break” from social media toward the end of February. But today, March 8, is International Women’s Day, so the actress and singer took the opportunity to share a thoughtful statement on social media.

The “Lose You To Love Me” performer posted a photo of herself as a kid on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help.” She continued: “Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves. Write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you.”

One of the latest updates of the viral, inescapable gossip was Gomez asking fans to be kinder to others earlier this week.

“Thank you and love you all so much,” she wrote in the comments of a TikTok video. “I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy.” A few minutes later, she added in another comment, “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love [folded hands emoji].”