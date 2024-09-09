Following her breakthrough, wow-that-Disney Channel-kid-can-actually-act performance in Spring Breakers, Selena Gomez failed to take advantage of the momentum by starring in movies that were beneath her, like Getaway and Behaving Badly. But she turned things around with the charming The Fundamentals of Caring, a 2016 comedy-drama that also featured future Only Murders In The Building co-star Paul Rudd.

“He’s just really great working with people,” she told Vanity Fair in one of their “Rewatches” videos, “especially with both of us at the time, we didn’t know, at least I didn’t know what I was doing.” Gomez said finding her character in The Fundamentals of Caring was her “putting my toes into the water.”

The actress also revealed that she was inspired by Jennifer Lawrence‘s remarkable performance in Winter’s Bone. “I just loved how she put so much care into her character choices,” she said. “And they were all different, but had a bit of an edge and yet softness to it. So I felt there was something in this movie that was good and real.” J-Law got nominated for an Oscar for Winter’s Bone — maybe Gomez will be next for Emilia Pérez. She already has a Best Actress award from the Cannes Film Festival.

You can watch the Vanity Fair video above.