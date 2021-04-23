Selena Gomez always keeps herself busy outside of her music career. One fun endeavor from the past few years has been Selena + Chef, her HBO Max cooking show. She’s getting ready to launch her third season later this year, and ahead of then, she’s shared a new teaser. In the new promo, she introduces a (sadly not real) new microwave that gets rid of the annoying beeps that traditional microwaves utilize and replaces them with thematically appropriate clips from her songs.

This comes after Gomez revealed that she has considered retiring from music, as she said in a March interview, “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You To Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

