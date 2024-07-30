If you were between the ages of 7 and 12 in 2009, “Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana,” a three-part crossover event involving Disney Channel’s Wizards Of Waverly Place, The Suite Life On Deck, and Hannah Montana, was a big deal. But curiously, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, arguably the network’s two biggest stars, didn’t share a scene together. Now we know why.

On a recent episode of the Wizards Of Waverly Pod re-watch podcast, Wizards Of Waverly Place star Jennifer Stone and co-host David DeLuise revealed that some “high school nonsense” involving Nick Jonas from the Jonas Brothers kept the two apart. “They intermittently got along,” she said about Cyrus and Gomez. “I mean, come on. It was, like, high school. Like, they both dated Nick… I think Miley dated him first and then Selena dated him, and then it was it was just messy high school nonsense.”

Stone added, “They’re fine now. They’re all good now. But, yeah, it was high school just BS.” It was “So High School” of them.

Back in 2016, Gomez addressed rumors of bitterness between her and Cyrus with W Magazine. “We never feuded,” she said. “We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy!’ We are now completely settled in our own lives.”

