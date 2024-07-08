Night Two Of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Added A Travis Kelce Twist To Her First ‘Mary’s Song’ Performance In 16 Years

It has officially been one year since Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour swept through Kansas City, Missouri, which Travis Kelce attended and later lamented his inability to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Extremely long story short: Kelce and Swift are happily in love, and Kelce is a massive The Eras Tour groupie during the NFL offseason.

Over the weekend, Kelce attended Swift’s The Eras Tour shows at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. On Saturday, July 6, Swift performed a mashup of “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My),” “So High School,” and “Everything Has Changed” as her second surprise song. A Swiftie named Kristen posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Taylor Swift really just went on stage and sang ‘I love Travis Kelce’ for five minutes straight,” and that’s really the best description.

Swift hadn’t performed “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)” in 16 years, so that was notable by itself. Swifties had already zeroed in on “Mary’s Song” as an invisible string tying Kelce to Swift because of the outro, in which Swift sings, “I’ll be eighty-seven, you’ll be eighty-nine.” The line took on a brand-new meaning once she entered a relationship with Kelce because he wears No. 87 for the Kansas City Chiefs, and both were born in 1989.

The Tortured Poets Department track “So High School” is pretty obviously a song about Kelce, and “Everything Has Changed” featuring Ed Sheeran is a Red classic without any Kelce Easter eggs apart from the fact that, paired with “Mary’s Song” and “So High School,” Swift is indicating that her life has flipped upside down for the better since meeting Kelce. Which, duh.

Below, check out Swift’s full mash-up performance and other clips of Kelce (and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes) from the show.

