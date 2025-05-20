Selena Gomez Will Soon Have Her Own Horchata-Flavored Oreo

Oreo busts out limited-edition flavors left and right, and their latest is a collaboration with Selena Gomez. Her new flavor, set to hit store shelves on June 9, features chocolate-cinnamon cookies and is inspired by the Mexican beverage horchata.

Gomez told People:

“Even if you’ve never had horchata it was my goal to ignite a sense of familiarity when someone takes a bite. Growing up, horchata was one of those comforting things for me. Some of my favorite childhood memories involve drinking horchata with my family — it was one of my favorite drinks. I really wanted to bottle up that memory and share it through this cookie. And trust me, it tastes even better dipped in milk. That really brings all the flavors together.”

She added, “I took it very seriously. Going back and forth getting the just flavors just right, not too much cinnamon but not too little condensed milk. I wanted it to be perfect.”

As for why she wanted to work with Oreo in the first place, Gomez said, “I am selective when deciding to partner with brands because it always needs to be something authentic to me. Like most people, I’ve loved Oreo cookies for as long as I can remember and so when I was approached to collaborate on my own flavor it was something I couldn’t say no to doing.”

As part of the collab, Oreo is also donating to Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund.