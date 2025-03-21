Engaged musicians Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just released their new album, I Said I Love You First. Before that drop, though, the two visited Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. There, they and Fallon played a game of “True Confessions,” where each of them share a quick story and the other two try to guess if it’s a lie or if it’s true. Blanco, though, smelled Gomez’s fib from a mile away.

Gomez’s claim was that her dog once ran away on set and Paul Rudd found it for her. Fallon asked if this was on the set of Only Murders In The Building, and Gomez noted it actually happened on the set of The Fundamentals Of Caring, a movie she and Rudd made when Gomez 21 or 22 years old. (The movie was released in 2016, when Gomez was 23, but it presumably filmed when she was 22.)

Blanco, though, picked up on the fact that when Gomez initially read her story, she said parenthetically that she “won’t tell you which” dog she’s talking about. Blanco said, “She said, ‘I’m not gonna tell you which dog.’ She has two dogs right now. She hasn’t had them for more than 5 or 6 years. She did have one dog a long time ago, but that dog passed away, and she wouldn’t have said, ‘I’m not gonna tell you which dog.’ I think she might be lying, but I’m not good at this game.”

After one more question from Fallon, Gomez conceded, “He knows it’s a lie.” She added to Blanco, “I told you this backstage: I’m gonna be terrible at this.”

Then, the two sat down for an interview, where they talked about getting engaged, their new album, and more.

Check out the clips above.