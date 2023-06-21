HBO’s new original series The Idol has proven to be one of the most polarizing shows of the year. The series, created by Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim, and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, tells the story of a young pop star named Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who falls in love with a cult-leader named Tedros (The Weeknd).

Many fans have panned the series, likening the show’s graphic sex scenes and gratuitous nudity to those of “softcore porn.”

Last week, it was reported that the series had been canceled after only two episodes had aired, however, HBO released a statement noting that a decision hasn’t been made yet. Still, a certain cookie brand was more than happy to celebrate early.

After PopCrave tweeted “#TheIdol will reportedly not return for a second season,” Oreo responded from their official account, saying, “finally some good news.”

Though the interaction took place nearly a week ago, The Weeknd only caught wind of it this morning (June 21).

“Oh f*ck they been talkin sh*t,” said The Weeknd.

Oh fuck they been talkin shit 🤣 https://t.co/ZJ98RQcaPp — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) June 21, 2023

Despite Oreo’s evident disdain for The Idol, The Weeknd insists it’s all love between the two of them.

“naw I can’t beef with you @Oreo too many beautiful memories…,” he said. “I’m dunking you in some champagne tonight.”

naw I can’t beef with you @Oreo too many beautiful memories… I’m dunking you in some champagne tonight pic.twitter.com/5iHhfpkVzf — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) June 21, 2023

New episodes of The Idol air Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. You can also stream the episodes on Max (if you must).