Selena Gomez Apologizes For ‘Mocking’ Hailey Bieber In A New TikTok

If you’re looking for some low-stakes, high school drama, you’re in luck! We’ve got a fun one for you.

Despite doing her best to stay off social media, Selena Gomez still manages to get roped into some good old-fashion drama, and most of the time it’s brought upon by fans of her ex, Justin Bieber, and his wife Hailey. Gomez and Bieber (Hailey) have a complex history, according to their fans. In real life, they probably don’t think much about each other, but the internet loves drama, so there it is.

After Hailey posted a “get ready with me” TikTok (for the uninformed, it’s just a video of a person doing their makeup), Gomez also posted one of herself doing her makeup. Harmless, right? Not so much. Bieber fans accused Gomez of “mocking” Hailey’s video, saying she was “rolling her eyes” while applying makeup. Drama began to brew in Gomez’ comment section, to which she said: “Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.” Gomez kept the video up but turned off comments.

Here’s the thing: the two starlets both have makeup lines (Rhode, Hailey Bieber’s line, launches later this year, Gomez’ brand Rare launched in 2020), and these harmless videos were made to show off their makeup skills. Hailey has said many times that there is no hate between the two of them and asked fans to leave her alone. Gomez even stays off social media because of all the toxicity.

Moral of the story? There is no shade here! Perhaps Gomez was right when she said we should all log off! Forever! Go outside and enjoy the day!