Getty Image
Pop

On An ‘Animal Crossing’ Talk Show, Selena Gomez Reveals She And Taylor Swift Have Discussed Collaborating

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Towards the start of the pandemic, screenwriter and former PC Gamer editor in chief Gary Whitta (who co-wrote the story for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) launched a fascinating endeavor. In April, he started Animal Talking, a talk show that takes place entirely within the popular Animal Crossing video game.

The show endeared itself to some big-time guests who have appeared on the program, like Elijah Wood, Brie Larson, T-Pain, and a number of others. After a successful first season, a second season of the show launched last month. On the latest episode, Whitta was joined by Selena Gomez, who discussed her relationship with Taylor Swift.

On the show, which streams live on Twitch, Gomez said, “I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. We both wanted to do that. […] It just feels like we’re family, I’ve known her for 13 or 14 years now. She’s been my best friend, but we’ve talked about it, for sure.” When Whitta suggested it was only “a matter of time” before the two linked up on a track, Gomez replied, “You never know!”

Elsewhere on the program, Gomez told a number of corny jokes, including, “I don’t trust stairs: They’re always up to something.”

Watch the full episode here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Albums Of July 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of July 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
×