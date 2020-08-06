After going nearly five years without an album, Selena Gomez kicked off 2020 with her comeback album, Rare. Received well by her fans, the album was heralded as her best release yet. Concluding the top half of 2020 with a deluxe re-issue of the album and a few videos and guest features, it appears that Gomez will spend the back half of the fulfilling some ideas she had in mind outside of music.

Bringing her kitchen dreams to life, Gomez has partnered with HBO Max to launch her cooking show, Selena + Chef, on the streaming platform next week, August 13. The show, which is confirmed for ten episodes for its first season, will follow Gomez and her attempts at various recipes during self-isolation. Sharing the show’s first trailer with fans, the video finds her getting a virtual lesson from chef Ludo Lefebvre as the two share some jokes and enjoy their moments cooking a meal together.

The show will have a different chef leading the way for Gomez for each episode with chefs Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, and more set to appear throughout the season. The trailer arrives just a day after Gomez shared the official release date for her upcoming Rare Beauty makeup line, a venture she had been teasing since February. Set to arrive on September 3, the makeup line will be available at various Sephora outlets and the Rare Beauty website.

Watch the trailer for Selena + Chef above.