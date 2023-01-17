In November of last year, Selena Gomez shared an intimate documentary about her life called My Mind & Me that brought fans into her interior life. It was reported today, January 16, by US Magazine, that the singer is now allegedly dating Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers.

An insider told the publication, “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs,” and added that they’re “very casual and low-key.”

This follows Taggart admitting on a podcast with other Chainsmokers half, Alex Pall, that they’ve had threesomes together with fans. “I think we were just like, ‘What the f*ck just happened?’ They were never planned,” Pall explained about the sexual experiences.

Taggart added, “I feel like that’s how threesomes happen, though.” It was never ‘die-hard fans’: “No one wearing merch or anything,” they said.

“It’s been a long time,” Pall continued. “But in the early days — it was also the days when we used to have to share the hotel rooms. We’d be in Europe. They have the two beds. They don’t even split them apart. They literally have two singles. So it’s almost like we were forced by the European government because they don’t separate their beds.”