The Chainsmokers are not the most appreciated music act in the world. The duo’s hits are so overplayed on the radio to the point where they’re unlistenable, and it doesn’t help that they’ve said some very problematic things in the past. More recently, they even provoked rapper T.I. into punching one of them in the face.

So, no one was really interested in hearing about the sex lives of members Alex Pall or Drew Taggart. But we’ve learned information against our will due to their appearance on the latest episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

When asked how often people propose threesomes with the two of them, they immediately got flustered, giving away that they’d not only been proposed the idea but they’d accepted it more than once. “I think we were just like, ‘What the f*ck just happened?’ They were never planned,” Pall explained. Taggart added, “I feel like that’s how threesomes happen, though.” It was never ‘die-hard fans’: “No one wearing merch or anything,” they said.

“It’s been a long time,” Pall continued. “But in the early days — it was also the days when we used to have to share the hotel rooms. We’d be in Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart. They literally have two singles. So it’s almost like we were forced by the European government because they don’t separate their beds.”

The internet’s reaction to this situation is simple — no one wanted this information. “We’ve had enough celebrities revealing things we didn’t ask for,” one user wrote.

we've had enough celebrities revealing things we didn't ask for — manny ☈ (@neverfenty) January 11, 2023

Watch the podcast episode above, and skip to 54:57 at your own risk for threesome talk.