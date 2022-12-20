Selena Gomez has turned her beauty line, Rare Beauty, into a globally-loved makeup company.

“What I’m most proud of is the conversation that we’ve created in the beauty space,” Gomez told People magazine during her company’s product launch event. “I feel like we were challenging the norms and I really wanted to create a brand that was for everyone.”

While Gomez has made an extremely popular makeup brand that is disability-friendly and affordable under $30, she revealed that she first thought it wouldn’t be successful. “I thought that wasn’t going to sell,” she admits.

Gomez also spoke more in-depth about her Rare Beauty intentions during a recent interview with Glamour. “My hope with Rare Beauty is that we have open conversations around beauty and mental health and can change the industry by breaking down unrealistic standards of beauty together,” she said. “This is really what we had in mind when creating the Kind Words Lip products – something that lasts all day and doesn’t move around. The lipstick is so comfortable, and the liner lasts all day without feeling sticky.”

For fans looking to shop the pop star’s favorite products, Gomez gives recommendations of the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm, Positive Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara, and the Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer.