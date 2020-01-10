Selena Gomez Is Unsure If She Will Tour Behind Her New Album In 2020

Prior to today, it had been over four years since Selena Gomez released a new album (her latest was Revival, from late 2015). Now, though, she has released Rare, and while that might signify that a tour in support of the record is on the way soon, Gomez isn’t quite sure if that’s going to happen this year.

Gomez sat down for a lengthy conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, and she said that while she wants to tour in 2020, she still needs to figure some things out before a tour can be confirmed: “As far as doing it within this year, I think I need to find ways where it’s possible. And that’s just about the pace. And I do want to, so we’ll see.”

Gomez also spoke about making the decision to finally release the album, saying that it only happened because she followed her “gut instinct,” saying, “This is four years of my life, and I think I’m completely okay with releasing it. But there had always been something that was preventing me or scaring me from doing it, and I’m so glad that I’ve followed that gut instinct, because it’s so crazy that every single moment counts, down to literally ‘Lose You To Love Me’ and ‘Look At Her Now’ is out, but we were still, the last day, writing music that… the song I personally think is going to be one of our biggest as well.”

