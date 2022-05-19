Selena Gomez Attends The Mental Health Youth Forum At The White House

The last eight years have not been easy for pop star and actress Selena Gomez, who has battled lupus, endured a kidney transplant, chemotherapy, and a bipolar disorder diagnosis, in addition to highly publicized heartbreaks. The 29-year-old left social media for four and a half years but now feels the confidence to share her story and uplift others. On Wednesday (May 18) Gomez joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for MTV Entertainment’s “Mental Health Is Health” initiative in collaboration with the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and nearly 30 other youth mental health advocates joined the event. Entertainment Tonight reports Gomez spoke on the benefits of discussing her struggles once she was able to understand them herself, while Dr. Biden reiterated the lasting impact the COVID-19 pandemic has on the youth to this day. This conversation preceded today’s Mental Health Action Day, where a group of nonprofits, brands, agencies, and leaders look to emphasize action within the mental health community.

Despite her hardships, Selena Gomez hasn’t been too far away from music. She appeared on the “Let Somebody Go (Ofenbach Remix)” alongside Coldplay and Ofenbach in April of this year. She also joined The Scene for Love You Like A Love Song, Come & Get It, And More released in August of 2021.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.