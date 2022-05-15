Selena Gomez is not unfamiliar with the Saturday Night Live stage. Back in 2016, the singer made her debut on the show where she served as the musical guest and performed “Hands To Myself,” “Same Old Love,” and “Good For You.” Six years later, the multi-talented act found herself back on the SNL, but this time, with different responsibilities. Gomez took over the latest SNL episode — which featured Post Malone as the musical guest — as the show’s host, and she wasted no time entertaining her audience. It began with her opening monologue where she gave her best Miley Cyrus impersonation.

The opening monologue began with Gomez explaining that her role as host for the show was “a big moment for me” as she grew up watching SNL every week with her mother. Gome also revealed that she asked one of her “oldest friends” Miley Cyrus, who’s hosted SNL several times, for hosting advice prior to the show. She then went into a full impersonation of the Plastic Hearts singer telling her to just be herself and “have fun.”

Elsewhere in the SNL episode, Post Malone performed “Cooped Up” and “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol.” The first performance was done with Roddy Ricch on stage while the second was of a track that’s set to feature Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes.

You can watch Gomez’s full opening monologue in the video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.