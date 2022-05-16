When Selena Gomez hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend with Post Malone as the musical guest, Gomez embraced the role, doing a sneaky accurate Miley Cyrus impression during her monologue and even co-starring with the great Steve Martin in a sketch about inventing the Whoopie Cushion [insert fart noise here].

The actor and pop singer has been riding a high after a successful hosting stint (these days, as long as you don’t totally bomb, there’s a good chance you’ll be invited back someday) and took to TikTok to glow a bit. “How was snl? Iconic and I tried to be cool,” Gomez commented, on a video of her dancing in the SNL green room to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”

It didn’t take long for Lizzo, who’s a bit of a TikTok Queen herself, to have some fun with the video of Gomez. In a separate TikTok video, Lizzo superimposed herself doing the same dance moves as Gomez in front of the former’s video. It ends with both of them laughing at themselves (each other?) and Lizzo’s comment on the clip said simply “Collab? @Selena Gomez.”An elated Gomez, quickly replied to Lizzo’s post, saying “YES YES YES.” And that, is how we will someday (soon?) have a Lizzo and Selena Gomez collaboration track. Happy Monday.

