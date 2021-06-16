K-pop group Seventeen first arrived on the scene with their 2015 debut EP 17 Carat. The project catapulted the thirteen-member group into stardom, remaining on the Billboard World Albums chart for a record-breaking eleven weeks. Since then, the group have released a handful of mixtapes and LPs, sold millions of albums, and racked up billions of streams. Now, they’re setting their sights on a 2021 comeback and have teased the upcoming single “Ready To Love” with a couple of short previews.

The first teaser has a snippet of the song and features resonating synths and the group’s soaring harmonies, seemingly pulled from the track’s hook. The second preview offers a better taste of the song, which apparently boasts a pulsing, dancefloor-ready beat as the group sings of finding purpose in their lover. Each accompanying visual component is as equally vibrant as the song, showing the K-pop group wistfully looking at the camera and later delivering some expertly-timed choreography in the pouring rain.

Both visuals announce that “Ready To Love” will arrive on Friday, June 18. It’s set to be the lead single for Seventeen’s upcoming eighth mini-album, which is titled Your Choice. Other than revealing the project’s name, Seventeen don’t offer many more details about when exactly fans will be able to hear the full release.

Watch Seventeen’s two “Ready To Love” teasers above.