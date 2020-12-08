How International Artists Took Pop Music’s Center Stage In 2020

“It’s like The Beatles were here,” Ellen DeGeneres said of the K-pop boy band BTS’ 2017 arrival at LAX ahead of their first-ever US tour. She may not have realized it at the time, but DeGeneres’ comparison was incredibly apt. This year, BTS became the first band since The Beatles to have three Billboard No. 1 albums in just one year and they even received a kind co-sign by Paul McCartney himself. Tickets to their first North American shows sold out within minutes, mirroring the Beatlemania seen in 1964. But BTS’ Beatles-like following is part of a larger phenomenon that has been overshadowed by the pandemic’s disruption of the music industry: 2020 was the year international artists took the center stage in American pop music.

K-pop groups and Latinx Reggaeton artists alike commanded charts, album sales, and broke impressive streaming records this year. Earning over 38 billion streams in 2020 alone, people listened to Latin music more than any other genre. Of the 38 billion, Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist globally and J Balvin was close behind in third place. K-pop groups like BTS and Blackpink also scored big in 2020. BTS became the first South Korean act to both hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and receive a Platinum certification in the US.

Seeing as the American music industry has been historically dominated by English language music, this is a big deal. But how did these artists manage to break into the mainstream and what about 2020 caused a shift to prioritize non-English language voices?

In K-pop music especially, the success of groups like BTS and Blackpink did not happen by accident. Rather, it happened through intentional investment. K-pop’s global roots can be traced way back to South Korean’s economic downturn of the late 1990s. As outlined in the 1999 Basic Law for Promoting Cultural Industries, at least one percent of the country’s annual budget is diverted to promote South Korea’s cultural industries like music in order to increase their influence on the world stage. The music itself reflected this global approach, with many groups opting to translate their albums into Japanese or Mandarin to reach larger audiences.

The government’s major investment, coupled with K-pop’s fashion, feel-good lyrics, high-production videos, and expert choreography, jolted the genre’s worldwide reach. Between 2005 and 2016, the Korean music industry was ranked 29th globally by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). In 2016, it was in 8th. Things moved quickly from there: Just a year later, BTS embarked on their first-ever US tour, selling out stadiums and making their US television debut at the American Music Awards. Then in 2018, Blackpink became the first K-pop girl group to perform at a US festival when they took the Coachella stage ahead of Beyonce. Finally, BTS were invited to perform with Lil Nas X at this year’s Grammys, a definitive marker of their mainstream success.

While K-pop music saw a big push by the South Korea’s music industry, the same cannot be said about Reggaeton music. In fact, many award ceremonies didn’t credit the achievements of Reggaeton artists until this year. When the Recording Academy unveiled their nominations for the 2019 Latin Grammy awards, there was one thing immediately apparent: Reggaeton artists had been snubbed across the board. Ozuna’s Aura was the top-selling Latin album of the year but did not garner a nomination. Despite winning a Latin Grammy for Best New Artist in 2018, Karol G’s name was also missing from the nomination list. The lack of recognition for Reggaeton sparked the viral movement #SinReggaetonNoHayGrammy, which boycotted the awards for failing to nominate Reggaeton in any of the major categories.

The Recording Academy saw Reggaeton artists’ frustrations, and they listened. “We hear the frustration and discontent. We invite the leaders of the urban community to get involved with the Academy, to get involved with the process, and to get involved with discussions that improve the Academy,” they responded. Fast-forwarding to 2020, the Latin Grammys nominated J Balvin and Bad Bunny for a number of major categories including Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year. Furthermore, this year’s American Music Awards also took note of the importance of Reggaeton music. The AMAs expanded their categories to include awards for Favorite Latin Male/Female Artist, Favorite Latin Album, and Favorite Latin Song.