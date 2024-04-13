Shakira released Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran in late March, but she hasn’t taken her foot off the gas. She put on a pop-up concert at TSX in New York City’s Times Square and visited Hot Ones. She took it up another notch on Friday night, April 12.

The crowd for Bizarrap’s Coachella 2024 set heard the she-wolf howl and knew. Shakira appeared on stage with “LA LOBA SE VIENE,” which translates to “the wolf is coming,” on the screen behind her. Shortly thereafter, Shakira used the same screen to announce her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

Así anuncia Shakira su nuevo tour durante su presentación junto a BZRP en el #Coachella Los detalles de su tour que iniciará en noviembre por Estados Unidos #Shakichella pic.twitter.com/O1mMEUe6sx — Juanjo Guerrero (@Juanjo_guerrero) April 13, 2024

SHAKIRA IS GOING ON TOUR AHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/bmZIapxDv0 — Flies in the house – LMYNL MARCH 22 (@fliesinthehouse) April 13, 2024

Specific dates are presumably forthcoming, but Shakira confirmed on stage, “Finally, we are going on tour starting here. Starting here this November. This year in this city! I can’t wait.”

Of course, Shakira couldn’t crash Bizarrap’s set without performing “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” their January 2023 Billboard Hot 100 top-10 hit.

🏜️🌵 Watch Shakira performing La Fuerte + Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53 with @Bizarrap at #Coachella! Also, here’s the announcement for the upcoming #LasMujeresYaNoLloran World Tour, starting this November! pic.twitter.com/KxdAtSIi8Z — ShakiraMedia (@ShakiraMedia) April 13, 2024

Shakira told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she’s “probably” done writing songs about Gerard Piqué, her ex-partner of 11ish years with whom she shares two children, after her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran track “Última.” That does not mean Shakira is done with performing existing songs directed toward Piqué, a la “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” especially now that she’s going on tour.