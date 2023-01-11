Shakira is going to release new music later today (January 11) with Bizarrap. When the Colombian superstar was generating buzz yesterday about her upcoming collaboration, her ex Gerard Piqué seemingly responded to the news.

On Monday, a plane was flying with a banner that featured a lyric from Shakira’s collaboration “BZRP Music Session #53” with Bizarrap. In English, the lyric translated to: “A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you.” Shakira hearkened back to her 2009 album She Wolf that featured the iconic title track.

Yesterday, more lyrics from Shakira’s song appeared to surface online. In June of last year, Shakira and Piqué announced their separation. The soccer star reportedly cheated on Shakira, which led to their decision to part ways after over 11 years together. In the supposed lyrics, Shakira sings, “I was too big for you / That’s why you’re with someone just like you / I’m not going back with you anymore, even if you cry or beg me to.”

Piqué has gotten roasted online since the news of his split from Shakira. She continues, “It’s not my fault that they criticize you.” Shakira then appears to evoke some wordplay with Piqué’s name and the Spanish word “salpique.” “I only make music, sorry if you got splashed (salpique),” she adds.

Piqué seemingly responded to the news of Shakira’s song on Twitter. He posted emojis of a circus, a merry-go-round horse, a clown, and a Ferris wheel. Shakira’s fans have responded in the replies to the tweet, calling him “pressed” and “salty” in English and Spanish. Shakira’s “BZRP Music Session #53” with Bizarrap will be released today at 7 p.m. ET.