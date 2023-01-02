Shakira is leaving any toxicity in her life behind in 2022. On New Year’s Day, the Colombian superstar shared an optimistic message about love after healing from “betrayal.” The heartfelt post could be about her breakup with soccer star Gerard Piqué last year.

In June of last year, Shakira and Piqué announced their separation. Piqué reportedly cheated on Shakira, which led to their decision to part ways after over 11 years together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” Shakira and Piqué said in a joint statement.

In a New Year’s Day post, Shakira seemingly touched on healing from her breakup with Piqué. “Even if our are still open in this new year, time has surgeon’s hands,” she wrote in Spanish and English. “Even if someone has betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”

Aunque continúen abiertas nuestras heridas en este nuevo año, el tiempo tiene manos de cirujano… pic.twitter.com/kUBhGj2cUD — Shakira (@shakira) January 1, 2023

Shakira’s message is universal for anyone who is caught up in a toxic relationship. “When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth,” she continued. “Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference.”

Shakira ended her note with a hopeful message about love, adding, “The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love.”

Last year, Shakira released the global hits “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro and “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna. Both songs dealt with a breakup and seemingly hinted to her split from Piqué. She is hard at work on her next album.