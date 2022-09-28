One of Shakira‘s biggest hits continues to thrive in the streaming era. Yesterday (September 27), the Colombian superstar celebrated “Hips Don’t Lie” amassing over one billion streams on Spotify.

Shakira originally released “Hips Don’t Lie” in 2006 as a single from the re-issue of her album Oral Fixation, Vol. 2. She teamed up with the Fugees’ Wyclef Jean for the global pop anthem that married the music with her captivating dance moves. Later that year, “Hips Don’t Lie” became Shakira’s first song to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song was also part of her co-headlining set with Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

“Hips Don’t Lie” is continuing to do incredible numbers over 15 years later. Spotify gifted Shakira with a plaque for the song amassing over one billion streams on the platform. Shakira posted a picture with the plaque to her social media accounts and expressed her gratitude for the song’s enduring success.

Wow! One billion streams for Hips Don't Lie. Thank you to @Spotify for the plaque, to @wyclef for the collaboration and to all of you for your incredible support. pic.twitter.com/qKueipaIXP — Shakira (@shakira) September 27, 2022

Spotify added the song to its official “Billions Club” playlist when it crossed the 1 billion mark back on June 1, 2022.

The news about “Hips Don’t Lie” crossing one billion streams is a bright spot in Shakira’s career. Earlier this week, a Spanish court approved a trial to go forward where she will soon face six counts of alleged tax fraud. Shakira has maintained her innocence, calling the claims by Spanish prosecutors “false accusations.”