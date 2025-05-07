To paraphrase a quote often attributed to Benjamin Franklin, in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes, and Shakira‘s hips not lying. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of her signature song, the singer dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Wyclef Jean to move her body in a way that makes a man wanna speak Spanish.

“Hips Don’t Lie” was released as the lead single from Shakira’s 2005 album Oral Fixation, Vol. 2. It reached the top of the US Billboard Hot 100, and eventually became one of the highest-selling singles of all time.

“The reason why I named that song that is because, when I’m in the studio, I know when a song is ready and it can be taken out of the oven, and it’s exactly when my hips start moving,” Shakira once told Women’s Health about the song’s origin. “When my body reacts physically to a song, I know, if it’s a dance song, that song is done. So I used to say to my musicians, ‘my hips don’t lie! Are they moving? They’re not moving! So this is not ready.’ And that’s how I came up with it, the idea of the song.”

You can watch Shakira perform “Hips Don’t Lie” on The Tonight Show above.