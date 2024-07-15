Shakira Conmebol 2024 Copa America
Getty Image
Pop

Shakira’s Shortened Copa América Halftime Show Still Featured Some Major Hits On The Setlist

The United States played host to the Copa América soccer (or “football” or “fútbol” or what have you) tournament this year, with the championship game going down yesterday (July 14) in Florida at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium. Argentina came away with the win (defeating Columbia 1-0), and so did Shakira fans, as the pop legend performed the event’s halftime show.

As Marca notes, the performance was originally scheduled to last 25 minutes, but it ended up running for just about 7 minutes. Of note is that Shakira’s performance came after the start of the match was delayed due to crowd control issues.

As the publication also reports, some fans were critical of the performance, speculating that Shakira was lip-syncing and noticing that the performance was similar to her Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Jennifer Lopez in 2020.

Ahead of the big day, Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo expressed his dissatisfaction with the planned 25-minute set, saying through an interpreter (as the Associated Press notes), “I think it should be like any game. It should be the 15 minutes according to the regulations. […] That can actually affect the physical condition of our players because they can cool down too much.”

Watch the performance above and find the full setlist (via Marca) below.

Shakira’s Copa America 2024 Halftime Show Setlist

1. “Hips Don’t Lie”
2. “Te Felicito”
3. “TQG”
4. “Puntería”

