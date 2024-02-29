If ever there were a time for someone to rest on laurels, it would be after a gigantic statue in your image was erected in your hometown. And if that sounds like a strangely specific hypothetical, it’s because that exact scenario played out for Shakira in December when a 21-foot bronze statue of Shakira was unveiled in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia. However, instead of retiring, Shakira announced Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her 12th studio album and first album since 2017. The LP is due out on March 22.

“My new album, coming out March 22, is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way,” Shakira captioned an Instagram announcement on February 15. “Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song, I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds and my vulnerability into strength.”

This morning, February 29, Shakira unveiled the full Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tracklist, including the 2023 single “Acróstico” featuring her sons, Milan and Sasha. Check it out below.