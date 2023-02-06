Yes, the Grammy Awards are about what artists walk about with the coveted gramophone trophy. However, the red carpet looks are also something to watch. So far tonight, there have been a ton of great looks, including from nominee Lizzo’s romantic sunset orange custom Dolce Gabbana look. But just as with music, when there are hits, there are some flops.

Country music icon Shania Twain’s red carpet look has fans divided. Twain has had several memorable fashion looks throughout the year, in her public appearances at award shows and in her music videos. The songwriter shocked fans when she debuted a pastel pink hair look at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Now, fans at home tuned into the Grammy Awards red carpet live stream are sounding off on her latest bold look.

She took to the carpet wearing a black and white sequin polka dot suit with a matching oversized top hat, a look designed by British-American fashion designer Harris Reed. The entertainer has quickly become a meme online. Fans are comparing the look to despised Disney villain Cruella DeVille. Others have called the look a chic cow.

Shania Twain at the Grammys to sing her new hit Eat More Chikin — coyotevomit (@coyotevomit) February 6, 2023

Shania in her Wynonna Judd phase 🤣….and rockin' it ❤ — Patricia Styles (@TrishieNJ) February 6, 2023

me explaining to my mom that shania twain was harry’s surprise guest at coachella and her wearing harris reed polkas dots is an homage to harry which might mean she’s surprise performing with him at the grammy’s tn pic.twitter.com/4BawW013YB — alison⁷ 🏠✨🪩 (@outtamblues) February 6, 2023

Regardless of others’ thoughts on it, Twain is in love with the look, telling Variety, “I’m having a lot of fun. Fashion is all about experimenting and enjoying being out of your own skin sometimes. It’s kind of liberating.”