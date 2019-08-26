Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s ‘Senorita’ Takes Over Billie Eilish’s No. 1 Chart Spot

08.26.19 1 min ago

The reign of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” continues to cease. This week, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s hit song, “Señorita,” came in at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The song knocked Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” to second place, and Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” comes in third.

“Señorita” marks the first time Shawn Mendes has had a number one single. His track “Stitches” peaked at No. 4 in 2015. Camila Cabello, however, knows how it feels to be on top. “Señorita” is the singer’s second No. 1 after her song “Havana” topped charts in 2018. The duo is slated to perform their now No. 1 single together live at MTV’s VMA ceremony Monday night.

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” sat at the No. 1 spot on the charts for a record-breaking 19 weeks in a row. Last week, Billie Eilish dethroned Lil Nas X with her single, “Bad Guy.” Lil Nas X joked his record label was going to drop him after “Old Town Road” fell behind. Billie Eilish was ecstatic to have her first chart-topping song after her single sat at No. 2 for nine weeks, and admitted she thought Lil Nas X was “mad on the low” about losing his spot. This week, “Old Town Road” sits at No. 4 on the Hot 100 charts.

