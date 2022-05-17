As part of Tommy Hilfiger’s Classics Reborn series, the fashion house has revealed Shawn Mendes’ cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark.” In the campaign’s accompanying video, we see shots of Mendes running through fields, playing guitar and showing off his abs while rocking signature Hilfiger fashions.

“Shawn’s not only a multitalented musician — he also represents a new generation of future-makers who understand the need for action,” said Hilfiger in a statement. “By joining forces with Shawn to learn, share and innovate, we can build upon what we’ve already achieved and take our sustainability journey to the next level. While we recognize we still have a long way to go, together we can build even more awareness to make a positive, lasting impact.”

The Classic Reborn series launches in tandem with Hilfiger’s Play It Forward movement, which sees Hilfiger recreating some of the house’s iconic looks, but in a more sustainable manner. Some of the looks include their signature jeans, polo shirts and boxers. For this line, the jeans are designed with 20% post-consumer recycled cotton, which requires less water and energy during its finishing stages.

Much of Mendes’ wardrobe on his Wonder tour will consist of liability fabrics and trimmings, along with deadstock vintage Tommy Hilfiger fabrics. Play It Forward gifted Mendes a $1 million donation, portions of which will fund regenerative cotton farming.

“I’ve always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I’m excited to share our journey together with my fans,” said Mendes in a statement. “Everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future and I’m inspired to see what we can achieve. I look forward to learning from each other, exploring how creative reimagination can have a positive effect on the fashion industry, and sharing what living more sustainably means to me.”

Check out “Dancing In The Dark” above.