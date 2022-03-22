Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Heartbreak After His Camila Cabello Split

In November of last year, power couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their breakup via Twitter. Their statements read, “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Despite the hopeful sentiment in those words, it looks like the separation wasn’t as easy as we all think. Mendes posted a vulnerable Instagram video over the weekend, opening up about heartbreak, “A lot of the thing that also is like resonating in the lyric for me is like, ‘Oh f*ck.’ You don’t realize when you’re breaking up with someone, you like, think it’s the right thing. You don’t realize all the sh*t that comes after it,” he said.

He added, “Which is like, ‘Who do I call when I’m like in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m like, f*cking, on the edge?’ And I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me: ‘Oh, I’m on my own now.’ Now I feel like I’m finally like, I’m actually on my own. And I hate that. That’s my reality, you know?”

Mendes then previewed a new song “When You’re Gone,” which contains the lines, “It’s hard for me to let go of you, so I’m just trying to hold on / I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone.” He revealed last night that the song will be dropping on March 31.