A couple weeks ago, Shawn Mendes dropped some mysterious teasers and eventually revealed that he was kicking off a new era with two releases: The single “Wonder” (which came out on October 2) and the album Wonder (arriving December 4). Now there’s a third element: The documentary In Wonder, which premieres on Netflix on November 23.

“Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all,” Mendes wrote while sharing the news and the film poster.

Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all #InWonder Nov 23rd on @netflixfilm 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/mGVSLWpuRi pic.twitter.com/YbGvSqUNSe — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 13, 2020

Variety describes the film, which is directed by veteran music video director Grant Singer, as “an intimate look at Mendes’ life and journey, filmed over the last few years” and notes that it “will likely feature footage of Mendes from his 2019 self-titled world tour that took him across the North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.”

Mendes is certainly coming off a pretty big year: Aside from the aforementioned tour, he also logged a No. 1 single in the summer of 2019 with his Camila Cabello collab, “Señorita.”

Meanwhile, over the past week or so, Mendes has offered some behind-the-scenes clips of the making of his “Wonder” video, which show him and his crew working on the visual in various locations, so check those out below.

Wonder is out 12/4 via Island. Pre-order it here.