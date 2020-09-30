Pop

Shawn Mendes Drops A Magical Teaser To Announce His New Album ‘Wonder’

Fans learned just hours ago that Shawn Mendes is up to something. This morning, he wrote on twitter, “WHAT IS #WONDER.” A few hours after that, he shared a teaser video, which features him performing 90 seconds of a song in a magical apartment. At that point, it wasn’t exactly clear what was going on, but he quickly confirmed that he has a new song called “Wonder” dropping this Friday, October 2, and an album called Wonder coming out on December 4.

The full tracklist isn’t currently available, but pre-order links indicate that the album has 14 tracks and begins with an “Intro” track before moving onto the title track. Furthermore, Mendes also shared a link to whatiswonder.com, which features a 3D room (the one from the teaser video) that users can navigate from a fixed perspective. The interactive site features a piece of paper on the floor titled “Set list,” and it goes on to list out what are presumably 14 song titles: “The Intro,” “Wonder,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Lost In Japan!,” “Nervous,” “Never Be Alone,” “Look Up At The Stars,” “Lost Ones,” “305-745-7485,” “Why,” “Always Been You,” “Monster (w special guest),” “Higher,” and “Picture Of The Moon.”

Check out the Wonder album art below, and watch the teaser video above.

Island

Wonder is out 12/4 via Island. Pre-order it here.

