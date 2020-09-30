Fans learned just hours ago that Shawn Mendes is up to something. This morning, he wrote on twitter, “WHAT IS #WONDER.” A few hours after that, he shared a teaser video, which features him performing 90 seconds of a song in a magical apartment. At that point, it wasn’t exactly clear what was going on, but he quickly confirmed that he has a new song called “Wonder” dropping this Friday, October 2, and an album called Wonder coming out on December 4.

The full tracklist isn’t currently available, but pre-order links indicate that the album has 14 tracks and begins with an “Intro” track before moving onto the title track. Furthermore, Mendes also shared a link to whatiswonder.com, which features a 3D room (the one from the teaser video) that users can navigate from a fixed perspective. The interactive site features a piece of paper on the floor titled “Set list,” and it goes on to list out what are presumably 14 song titles: “The Intro,” “Wonder,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Lost In Japan!,” “Nervous,” “Never Be Alone,” “Look Up At The Stars,” “Lost Ones,” “305-745-7485,” “Why,” “Always Been You,” “Monster (w special guest),” “Higher,” and “Picture Of The Moon.”

Check out the Wonder album art below, and watch the teaser video above.

Wonder is out 12/4 via Island. Pre-order it here.