It’s been a rough return to tour life for several artists this year, including pop singer Shawn Mendes. Mendes, who is currently in the middle of his Wonder tour, has announced that he will be taking a break from touring.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this,” he said in an Instagram post, “but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and, to be honest, it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”

Mendes isn’t the only Canadian pop icon who was forced to postpone his shows. Earlier today, The Weeknd announced that he would have to postpone the kickoff show for his “After Hours ‘Til Dawn” tour due to an outage at Rogers Communications.

Neither Mendes nor The Weeknd have announced new dates for their postponed shows.