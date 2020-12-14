From the very start of his career, things have gone well for Shawn Mendes. His debut album, Handwritten, debuted on top of the charts in 2015. His next two albums, Illuminate and Shawn Mendes, did the same thing in their respective release years. Now, Mendes’ fourth and latest, Wonder, continues that streak of excellence, as it too has topped the charts: On the Billboard 200 dated December 19, Wonder debuts at No. 1.

It made its No. 1 debut thanks to 89,000 equivalent album units earned in the US in the week ending December 10. On the Hot 100, the album is led by Mendes’ Justin Bieber collaboration “Monster,” which has so far achieved a peak at No. 8. The album’s debut single, the title track, has so far topped out at No. 18.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, the top 10 is dominated by holiday albums: Five of them appear in that stretch, which hasn’t happened since 2013. Michael Bublé’s Christmas is at No. 4, Carrie Underwood’s My Gift has achieved a new peak at No. 5, Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song sits at No. 7, Pentatonix’s The Best Of Pentatonix Christmas at at No. 8, and Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas rounds out the list at No. 10.

