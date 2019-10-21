Miley Cyrus’ recent EP, She Is Coming, is the first in a trilogy of EPs, and together, those EPs will make up an album titled She Is Miley Cyrus. Over the weekend, Cyrus shared some big updates about the project: On Instagram Live, she shared the tracklist and revealed that the album is set for release on November 23. The 13-song album is set to include collaborations with Cardi B (“Naked”) and Shawn Mendes (“Playing With Fire”).

Cyrus spoke about the upcoming album in an interview this summer and explained the meaning behind the title, saying of it, “My record is called She Is Miley Cyrus. ‘She’ does not represent a gender. She is not just a woman. ‘She’ doesn’t refer to a vagina. She is a force of nature. She is power. She can be anything you want to be, therefore, she is everything. She is the super she. She is the she-ro. She is the She-E-O.”

It’s not likely Cyrus will be laying down any vocal tracks in the immediate future, though: She is currently on vocal rest after reportedly undergoing surgery for tonsillitis.

Find the full She Is Miley Cyrus tracklist below.

1. “Sagitarius”

2. “Mother’s Daughter”

3. “Slide Away”

4. “Party Up The Street”

5. “American Dream”

6. “Naked” feat. Cardi B

7. “Golden G String”

8. “Mary Jane”

9. “Victoria”

10. “Cattitude”

11. “Bad Karma”

12. “Play With Fire” feat. Shawn Mendes

13. “Coldblood”

She Is Miley Cyrus is out 11/23 via RCA.

