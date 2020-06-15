Sia Apologizes After Backlash For Confusing Nicki Minaj With Cardi B

It was a big weekend for Sia, but not in a good way. She confused Nicki Minaj for Cardi B on Twitter, and given the public spats those two have had over the years, fans of the rappers did not take that well.

In a now-deleted tweet, a fan posted a picture of Minaj and asked Sia if she would like to collaborate with the rapper. Sia, mistaking Minaj for Cardi B, responded, “I love @iamcardib and although this isn’t a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!”

I love @iamcardib and although this isn't a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day! — sia (@Sia) June 12, 2020

Thinking she sparked a feud between the two, Sia wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren’t thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism.” She added in another tweet that was also deleted, “I don’t give a sh*t about feuds, George Floyd was f*cking murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let’s rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS.”

Sia responds to backlash after she mixed up Nicki Minaj with Cardi B: “I don’t give a sh*t about feuds” pic.twitter.com/valekioXpn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2020

This also caused blackface allegations to re-emerge due to old photos of Sia with black coloring on her face. Sia didn’t comment on that over the weekend, but she previously addressed it in 2019, sharing a performance video from 2011 and writing on Twitter, “For the swift fans trying to make out that I would ever do blackface please see this video. I was painting myself into the backdrop, it was a pre cursor to the wig…” Sia addressed the images then because Taylor Swift fans brought them up, after Sia tweeted a message of support for Scooter Braun in mid-2019.

omfg why are there so many pics of sia in blackface? i've only seen the first one, looks like this was a before show routine for her wtf she's sick pic.twitter.com/VfJFEtowaz — ً (@xtinaspipe) June 13, 2020

For the swift fans trying to make out that I would ever do blackface please see this video. I was painting myself into the backdrop, it was a pre cursor to the wig… https://t.co/6St0hWl1k1 — sia (@Sia) July 2, 2019

You're a good kind man @scooterbraun I hope this passes quickly.

I love you keep going. — sia (@Sia) July 2, 2019

Later, Sia apologized for her Minaj-Cardi mix-up, tweeting, “I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself. Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?”

I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself.

Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it.

Can I just like you both? — sia (@Sia) June 13, 2020

Sia’s busy weekend on Twitter came not long after she guested on The Tonight Show and performed “Together.”

