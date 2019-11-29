In addition to seeing loved ones and exchanging gifts, the holiday season is a time for doing good deeds and being kind to others. Sia clearly understands this, because recently, she decided to go undercover at Walmart and pay for a lot of other people’s groceries.

On Wednesday (September 27), Sia posted up near the registers at a Walmart in Palm Springs (she bought a home in Palm Springs towards the end of 2013), told everybody that she was a lottery winner named Cici, and paid for their groceries.

Sia told everyone in Wal-Mart her name was Cici and she won the lottery. Then she paid for everyone’s groceries. pic.twitter.com/VZ9LfLerV6 — Adam Schiff is a cop 🚨 (@notcapnamerica) November 28, 2019

Some of those who benefited from Sia’s generosity posted about their experience on social media. Videos show her hopping from checkout aisle to checkout aisle paying for people’s purchases, and one customer wrote, “So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!”

So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP — Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019

Another person wrote, “Tell me why the lady buying everyone items at my Walmart was the singer @Sia . Totally didn’t know it was her. I kept thanking her cause she was buying customers baskets full of items. And she did not once ask for any recognition. Bless her heart.”

Tell me why the lady buying everyone items at my Walmart was the singer @Sia . Totally didn’t know it was her. I kept thanking her cause she was buying customers baskets full of items. And she did not once ask for any recognition. Bless her heart 😍😍❤️ — Awwkwardddd (@awwkwardddd) November 28, 2019

Earlier this year, Sia teamed up with Diplo and Labrinth to form the supergroup LSD and release their first album together, Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD. Her most recent solo album (appropriately enough given the time of year) was 2017’s Everyday Is Christmas.