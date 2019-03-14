Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ever since Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo came together as LSD last year, the supergroup has been charting a course towards pop success. The trio recently revealed that their self-titled debut album will be released in April, and now they’ve shared another taste of it via the upbeat new single, “No New Friends.”

The song gives everybody a chance to shine, thanks to Sia’s idiosyncratic vocals, Labrinth’s hip-hop energy, and Diplo’s EDM-influenced pop production that ties everything together. The track is an ode to appreciating what you have, and Sia and Labrinth sing on the chorus, “I got all I need in a world of doubt / We got our champagne dreams / In an endless drought / We are the kings and queens seeking our aces out / We got all we need, no new friends now.”

Diplo previously explained how the group came together, saying in an interview last year, “A lot of people don’t know who [Labrinth] is. but he’s one of the craziest and influential figures as a producer and songwriter. I knew him for a couple years; I was a fan of his hip-hop records. Sia, I’ve worked with her for last five years, on and off for her. Originally, I wasn’t in [LSD] and then our publisher had the idea to throw me in there; those two artists, together, are two of the craziest, most creative people I ever met in my life. I think they have the most severe attention deficit disorder together, their ideas are so crazy, so I helped put their ideas together, taking the job of their producer.”

Listen to “No New Friends” above.

LSD is out 4/12 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.