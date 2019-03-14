Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo Appreciate What They Have On Their Bouncy New LSD Single ‘No New Friends’

03.14.19 28 mins ago

Ever since Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo came together as LSD last year, the supergroup has been charting a course towards pop success. The trio recently revealed that their self-titled debut album will be released in April, and now they’ve shared another taste of it via the upbeat new single, “No New Friends.”

The song gives everybody a chance to shine, thanks to Sia’s idiosyncratic vocals, Labrinth’s hip-hop energy, and Diplo’s EDM-influenced pop production that ties everything together. The track is an ode to appreciating what you have, and Sia and Labrinth sing on the chorus, “I got all I need in a world of doubt / We got our champagne dreams / In an endless drought / We are the kings and queens seeking our aces out / We got all we need, no new friends now.”

Diplo previously explained how the group came together, saying in an interview last year, “A lot of people don’t know who [Labrinth] is. but he’s one of the craziest and influential figures as a producer and songwriter. I knew him for a couple years; I was a fan of his hip-hop records. Sia, I’ve worked with her for last five years, on and off for her. Originally, I wasn’t in [LSD] and then our publisher had the idea to throw me in there; those two artists, together, are two of the craziest, most creative people I ever met in my life. I think they have the most severe attention deficit disorder together, their ideas are so crazy, so I helped put their ideas together, taking the job of their producer.”

Listen to “No New Friends” above.

LSD is out 4/12 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Diplo
TAGSdiplolabrinthLSDno new friendsSIA
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP