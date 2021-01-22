Ellie Goulding has already been considered something of a chameleon in pop world, but her latest turn as the star of Silk City‘s latest single and video is on another level. The British star rather hilariously plays the annoyed door man checking IDs for the club, before switching up her look completely to grace the stage with a huge bouffant and the kind of sparkling gown that only a diva can pull off. Teaming up with the super producer duo Diplo and Mark Ronson, aka Silk City, Goulding’s pristine vocals and the ’70s era sleekness of this dancefloor disco number bring to mind Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia shtick, done perfectly — then made hilarious.

This is Silk City’s first new music together since 2018, and the duo appear as little Easter eggs throughout the video — on the IDs that Ellie checks at the door, on the back of a milk carton as missing kids — but other funny characters like an older couple suddenly swimming in money help round out the video’s tongue-in-cheek feel. Of working with the duo, Goulding told Pitchfork it “seemed only right.”

“I’ve known Mark and Wes for years and it seemed only right to make a tune together, at a time where we all need to dance and be free, even if just in our kitchens. The song is about losing yourself on your own, not needing to be seen, knowing that the one that got away could be just as happy as this too. The main concept is dancing on your own not needing to be seen.”

Check out the video above.