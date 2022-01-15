Last week, it was revealed that Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son passed away after he went missing earlier in the week. “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote on Twitter. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.” A week after this news was shared, it was reported that O’Connor has been admitted into a hospital.

According to CNN, the singer told fans on Thursday that she was going to the hospital after she shared a string of concerning posts on an unverified Twitter account that was linked to her official account. “I’ve decided to follow my son,” she reportedly wrote in the now-deleted post. “There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone.”

She continued, “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that,” she reportedly wrote. “I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

Following the death of her son last week, O’Connor accused Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward of wrongdoing, asking how they “let him out of their grasp this morning when 7 days ago he made two severe suicide attempts.” She later apologized for the accusations and wrote that they “did their best. We all did: and I am deeply sorry to have blamed anyone.”