Saturday Night Live has put together quite the lineup of musicians to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary.

Peacock‘s SNL50: The Homecoming Concert special will feature “live from New York” (specifically, Radio City Music Hall) performances from Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and Bad Bunny. The other acts, all of whom have performed on SNL before, include Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, and The Roots. More names will be announced.

Here’s more:

Live from Radio City Music Hall, witness the concert of a lifetime with a star-studded lineup of musical performances and comedy guests. This one-night-only SNL homecoming event, executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson, will bring together legendary SNL hall-of-famers, iconic guests, and surprise musical performances.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert streams live on Peacock on February 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

The special will also play at select Regal Cinemas IMAX theaters in California, Pennsylvania, Texas, New York, and Florida. Free tickets for the fan screenings will be made available for Fandango FanClub, Regal Crown Club members, and IMAX subscribers. You can find out more information here.