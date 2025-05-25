It appears Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are on good terms. Back in September, the former couple reportedly finalized their divorce. Shortly after news of their split was revealed, the Game Of Thrones actress starred in a St-Germain commerical seemingly poking fun at the relationship’s demise.

Although that did not go over well with fans of the Uproxx cover star, Jonas and Turner seem to be rather cordial. In a post shared to her Instagram stories (captured by People), Sophie Turner graciously promoted ex-hubby Joe Jonas’ new solo studio album, Music For People Who Believe In Love.

“Go go, Joe Jonas,” she captioned an interactive Spootify pop-up of the album.

Following the release of the single, “Heart By Heart,” Jonas supporters speculated that the body of work was inspired by his relationship with Turner.

Then during an interview with Billboard, Jonas confirmed it as fact. But he was sure to clarify his intention behind the project.

“I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album,” he said. “I’m not trying to but ny stuff on blast.”

He continued: “I’m a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that—but also, the journey to get here.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas might not be a couple anymore but that does not mean they have to quit being fans other the other’s work.

Music For People Who Believe In Love is out now via Republic. Find more information here.