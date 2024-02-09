There is nothing like a good family reunion to remind you how weird family reunions can be, especially if your “brother” might actually be your “cousin.” Even though Sansa and Jon didn’t have the strongest relationship of the bunch, their off-screen counterparts are teaming up once again for a new movie, which will be a fun throwback for Game of Thrones fans, or anyone who has been waiting for Kit Harington to return to the big screen (Marvel’s Eternals doesn’t really count).

Harington will reunite with Sophie Turner for the upcoming gothic thriller, The Dreadful. According to Deadline, the film takes place during the War of the Roses and follows the Sansa Stark actress as Anne, a young woman who lives with her mother-in-law in isolation on the outskirts of society. When a man from Anne’s past (Harington) returns, he sets off “a sequence of events that become a turning point for Anne.”

The film will be written and directed by Natasha Kermani, who also directed the trippy horror segment “TKNOGD” in the anthology film V/H/S/85.

This will be the first time Harington and Turner have shared the screen since Game of Thrones went out with a whimper. Turner, fresh from her Jonas divorce, is set to star as a real-life housewife turned criminal Joan Hannington in the upcoming series Joan.

