As his forthcoming album’s title suggests, Joe Jonas is on a mission to make Music For People Who Believe In Love. Despite his noble cause, the “Heart By Heart” singer is at the center of a viral romantic quarrel.

As a member of the boy band (and Uproxx cover star) Jonas Brothers, Joe has had lady admirers since he was a teenager. But one superfan is ready to dissolve her marriage for a chance with Joe. But Joe hilariously chimed in to axe that plan and defuse the online spat.

In a clip (viewable here), one user told her husband “I love Joe Jonas.”

That did not sit well with her partner. “You’re my wife,” he replied. “We are married til death do us part!”

The user quickly rebutted: “Joe walks through that door.”

To prove he’s willing to do anything to protect his union. “[I’ll] fight his ass,” he said claiming Joe is ‘only five-foot-three.’ “That’s a promise.”

That was enough to end the playful dispute. However, Joe wanted to ensure he stated his piece. In the post’s comment section, Joe wrote: “Well, I love you both, and I’m 5’4 ok.”

According to his IMDb page, Joe Jonas is actually 5′ 8″. Apparently, Joe is ok with being the smaller person in order to keep a marriage together.