If at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again. It seems Joe Jonas has taken those wise words uttered by the late Aaliyah to heart. With the blessing of his brothers (Uproxx cover stars Jonas Brothers) and to the pleasure of fans, the “Work It Out” singer’s next solo venture is on the way.

At the core of Music For People Who Believe In Love is love lessons learned after loss. Today (April 25), Joe Jonas leans further into his romantically optimistic outlook on the project’s latest single, “Heart By Heart.”

Co-written with Lewis Capaldi, Savan, Oscar Holter, as well as Max Gsus, Joe demonstrates that love is a learning process, and he is ready to enroll.

“You and I have been down these avenues before / Keep on going back and forth / Haven’t we baby, Oh my baby / There’s a long road left and a long time to live / You’re the sweetest loving to give / I know cause I’ve tasted it / I would hate you to waste it / So if he don’t ever light your spark / Remember I know your heart by heart,” sings Joe.

The song’s warm instrumental production and deeply intimate lyrical confessions make it hard not to take “Heart By Heart” as a homage to his reported ex-wife Sophie Turner.

Listen to Joe Jonas’ new single “Heart By Heart” above.

Music For People Who Believe In Love is out 5/23 via Republic. Find more information here.