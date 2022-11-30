taylor swift 2022 MTV EMAs
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift, Blackpink, And Others Recorded Special Spotify Wrapped Messages For Their Most Dedicated Listeners

by: Twitter

Fans across the globe who use Spotify to stream music are getting their long-awaited Spotify Wrapped annual drop today. The yearly promotion showcases a listener’s personal top five songs and musicians for the entire year. It also includes some other fun statistics, like how long (in minutes) you listened to music and your top artist, your top five genres, podcasts, and a “listening personality test.” Not only that, but it seems for 2022, the streaming service had some extra surprises in store for the most dedicated of fans.

Artists like Taylor Swift, Blackpink, Mitski, and more recorded videos that appear in the Your 2022 In Review section for a certain exclusive number of listeners.

Users have also spotted Katy Perry teasing new music through her video, Little Mix delivering a heartfelt holiday wish, as well as clips from WayV, Red Velvet, Niall Horan, J-Hope, Anne Marie, and more.

Others that have also recorded some, by appearing in my personal artist messages, include Maisie Peters and Gracie Abrams.

Because of this, it seems listeners who have an artist either in their top five musicians or songs will receive a video message — if the person recorded one. Bright Eyes did not, and I am disappointed but not surprised.

Continue scrolling for some additional Spotify Wrapped personalized video spots.

