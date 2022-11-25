BTS is on break at the moment, but the group’s members are still coming through with new material. RM recently confirmed that his new solo album, Indigo, is dropping at the end of next week, on December 2. Now, we know more about what the project is going to look like, as the tracklist has been revealed.

Indigo is a 10-song effort that most notably includes featured appearances from Erykah Badu on album opener “Yun” and from Anderson .Paak on the track right after that, “Still Life.”

Big Hit previously noted the album “recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary” and said, “RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two mixtapes. Through Indigo, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists. We hope everyone’s excited about RM’s latest release!”

RM also said, “I’ve been working hard to prepare this since the beginning of 2019. Please show it a lot of love.”

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. “Yun” (with Erykah Badu)

2. “Still Life” (with Anderson .Paak)

3. “All Day” (with Tablo)

4. “건망증” (with Kim Sawol)

5. “Closer” (with Paul Blanco and Mahalia)

6. “Change Pt. 2”

7. “Lonely”

8. “Hectic” (with Colde)

9. “들꽃놀이” (with Youjeen)

10. “No. 2” (with Park Ji-yoon)

