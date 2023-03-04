Pop

Suki Waterhouse Releases A Romantic Dedication ‘To Love’ In The Form Of Her New Song

Suki Waterhouse has had a truly massive week. Not only is she starring as Karen in the new Amazon Prime show, Daisy Jones & The Six, that premiered last night, but she also dropped some new solo music for her fans.

The romantic new “To Love” proves she’s head-over-heels into a new era, as the song is seemingly about her longtime relationship with Robert Pattinson.

“Is there a universe / Where our paths never crossed? / Where I caught your eye / But then someone arrived and we both forgot,” she wonders on the dreamy opening lines.

As she describes, she also couldn’t keep this song on hold for long.

“‘To Love’ is a song that I wrote really recently that I was going to wait to put out on my second album,” Waterhouse said in a statement, via Rolling Stone. “But I felt like it is a very distinct portrait of my heart right now that I wanted to share. I started performing it on tour and got so excited that I wanted to share it with everyone.”

Waterhouse, who has most recently been on tour, hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down when it comes to new songs. In the past year alone, she put out her debut album, I Can’t Let Go, and a follow-up EP, Milk Teeth.

Listen to “To Love” above.

Tags:
Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Don Toliver’s Stylish Third Album ‘Love Sick’ Is A Step In The Right Direction
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of February 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×