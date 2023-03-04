Suki Waterhouse has had a truly massive week. Not only is she starring as Karen in the new Amazon Prime show, Daisy Jones & The Six, that premiered last night, but she also dropped some new solo music for her fans.

The romantic new “To Love” proves she’s head-over-heels into a new era, as the song is seemingly about her longtime relationship with Robert Pattinson.

“Is there a universe / Where our paths never crossed? / Where I caught your eye / But then someone arrived and we both forgot,” she wonders on the dreamy opening lines.

As she describes, she also couldn’t keep this song on hold for long.

“‘To Love’ is a song that I wrote really recently that I was going to wait to put out on my second album,” Waterhouse said in a statement, via Rolling Stone. “But I felt like it is a very distinct portrait of my heart right now that I wanted to share. I started performing it on tour and got so excited that I wanted to share it with everyone.”

Waterhouse, who has most recently been on tour, hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down when it comes to new songs. In the past year alone, she put out her debut album, I Can’t Let Go, and a follow-up EP, Milk Teeth.

Listen to “To Love” above.