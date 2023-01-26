The ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Trailer Rocks Out And Gets Very Messy

Based on the hit book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six chronicles a Fleetwood Mac-esque band from obscurity to dominance to implosion. The 10-episode miniseries stars Riley Keough as Daisy and Sam Claflin as romantic foil/creative partner Billy Dunne, the charming one-two punch behind a 1970s rock group that burns out instead of fading away.

Here’s the official synopsis from Prime Video:

“In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers—Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne —the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.”

The show was adapted for TV by duo Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (500 Days of Summer) and looks like a blend of Almost Famous and the documentary style of The Last Dance. You can almost see Daisy saying “And I took that personally.”

Fortunately, the backing tunes meet the moment. That’s not a huge surprise considering they pulled in Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, Blake Mills, Jackson Browne, and more to write and record for the fictional band.

Daisy Jones & The Six hits Prime Video March 3rd, and they’ve even got an album blurring the lines between fact and fiction.